Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Paradigm Financial Advisors Trimmed Position as Share Value Declined; Roof Eidam & Maycock Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $1.04 Million; Share Value Rose

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 5,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 98,016 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, down from 103,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $46.29. About 5.86 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock sold 5,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,555 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, down from 22,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $911.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $204.84. About 8.40 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE:COMMITTED TO OBTAINING APPLE TAX PAYMENT; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IDENTIFIED 7 POTENTIAL INCIDENTS INVOLVING POLICE IN DRC, DRC NATIONAL ARMY, DRC NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY FOR VARIETY OF ALLEGED ILLICIT ACTIVITIES; 11/05/2018 – Apple said the new process of smelting aluminum replaces the use of carbon with an advanced conductive material; 06/04/2018 – Photos: The Saudi Crown Prince met with tech VIPs this week in Silicon Valley, including Sergey Brin and Magic Leap’s CEO Up next: Apple CEO Tim Cook; 31/03/2018 – Tom Warren: @linear2202 they’re hilarious. Especially people asking if Apple pays me and claiming Android is open; 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS $539 MLN FROM SAMSUNG IN PATENT DAMAGES RETRIAL; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 24/04/2018 – “Heading into Apple’s much anticipated March (FY2Q18) quarter next week the Street has gone into ‘full panic mode’ as supply chain checks out of Asia indicate that June iPhone shipments are trending well below expectations,” GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives writes in a note to clients Tuesday; 18/04/2018 – Macworld: iPhone 2018 rumors: Regulatory filing points to iPhone SE2’s possible imminent release; 20/03/2018 – Chicago’s New Apple Store Is Put Up for Sale

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00M and $253.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,362 shares to 24,605 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Platinum Mgmt Ltd owns 11,378 shares. Reaves W H & Company has invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bailard Inc has 176,404 shares for 2.08% of their portfolio. Grace White owns 2,581 shares. North Star Mngmt accumulated 99,105 shares. M&R Capital holds 92,952 shares or 4.33% of its portfolio. Of Virginia Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 63,291 shares. Whittier Trust has 391,549 shares for 2.27% of their portfolio. 16,110 are owned by Herald Inv. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 29,996 shares or 2.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arbor Advisors Ltd Company has 0.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,600 shares. 31,273 were reported by Mirador Prtnrs Limited Partnership. S Muoio And Ltd holds 4,690 shares. Moreover, Blue Chip has 1.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Northeast Consultants reported 60,057 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.59 billion for 18.10 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $263.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 797 shares to 14,588 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd Adr Unspo (TCEHY) by 18,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,549 shares, and has risen its stake in United States Oil Fund (USO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17B for 15.64 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgar Lomax Va has 1.23% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sns Financial Gp Limited Liability Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 17,934 shares. Sei Investments invested 0.43% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Alps reported 1.83M shares. River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 202,589 shares. Bath Savings holds 0.24% or 20,726 shares. Westwood Holding Gru Inc holds 0.03% or 55,683 shares. Mondrian Investment Partners Limited has invested 2.7% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fukoku Mutual Life accumulated 508,740 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt Inc, Oregon-based fund reported 2.25 million shares. Chilton Investment Communications Limited Liability Com holds 142,209 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Evergreen Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 37,137 shares. 29,346 are held by Burke Herbert National Bank Trust. Millennium Management Ltd Llc reported 1.16 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 62.63M shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.