Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $307,347 as Stock Declined; Nike Cl B (NKE) Market Value Rose While Violich Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 16,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 115,217 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, up from 99,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $78.97. About 8.16 million shares traded or 24.58% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Trade war: to play, or to stay away?; 08/05/2018 – Oregonian: Nike purge continues — five more managers out; 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics; 23/04/2018 – Cut out the middleman: Coach, Nike, Fenty and others bypass retailers and sell straight to customers; 15/03/2018 – Nike, Inc. Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video)

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 5,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 98,016 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, down from 103,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $51.37. About 29.93M shares traded or 38.24% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Ltd has 0.59% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Gillespie Robinson & Grimm has invested 3.41% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 6,310 are held by Vident Investment Advisory Ltd. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 0.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pioneer Tru Financial Bank N A Or reported 109,772 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell stated it has 5,452 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 179,580 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Cap Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 21,704 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Dubuque Natl Bank Company holds 2,134 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Llc accumulated 22,469 shares. Park Natl Oh holds 1.53% or 323,695 shares in its portfolio. 38,031 were accumulated by Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt. Security National Trust holds 0.08% or 2,940 shares. 32,499 are owned by Augustine Asset Inc.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Com holds 9,284 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company accumulated 448,622 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd invested in 0.79% or 644,044 shares. Novare Management Lc reported 0.71% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fairfield Bush And Company reported 0.58% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Alta Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 37,068 shares. Princeton Strategies Group Inc accumulated 156,781 shares. Cap Advsr Ok holds 107,876 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Nexus Invest Management has 3.86% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hudson Valley Inv Inc Adv invested in 114,462 shares or 1.5% of the stock. Jp Marvel Inv Advsr Lc reported 4.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 82,800 are held by Argyle. Td Asset Management Inc owns 3.99 million shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office, a California-based fund reported 4,471 shares. Moreover, Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 1.46% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $263.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Ind Fd (EWZ) by 12,442 shares to 14,942 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).