Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.92 Million; Bessemer Group Decreased Its Paychex (PAYX) Stake by $445,342

Bessemer Group Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc sold 5,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 94,044 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.74M, down from 99,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $80.54. About 483,080 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 55.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 54,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 44,006 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 98,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $46.2. About 3.98 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Halsey Associates Ct invested 0.65% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Telemus Limited Liability Company invested in 44,544 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Golub Ltd Liability holds 47,465 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Wealth Architects Ltd Llc holds 0.11% or 6,888 shares. Ativo Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 74,409 are owned by Town Country National Bank & Trust Dba First Bankers. Savant Capital Lc holds 35,053 shares. Dt Inv Prns Limited accumulated 80,195 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Philadelphia Trust Co has invested 1.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fcg Advisors Limited Company accumulated 14,032 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.07% or 4,329 shares. Amg Trust National Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pacific Management invested 1.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Regal Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 16,425 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $271.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 91,822 shares to 93,822 shares, valued at $18.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 309,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 15.61 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Evercore starts networking coverage; CSCO, CIEN praised – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Dividend Stocks with Large Share Buybacks – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 04, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cisco Systems a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Advsr invested in 85,064 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Moreover, Alexandria Limited Liability has 0.21% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 17,520 shares. Asset Mngmt Grp, Connecticut-based fund reported 8,356 shares. Mufg Americas has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 9,870 were reported by Zevenbergen Capital Ltd Liability Corp. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0.09% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 2.65 million shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Co stated it has 2,956 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 8,659 shares. Moreover, Blair William And Company Il has 0.16% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Amp Cap Limited invested in 173,246 shares. Putnam Fl Inv stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Boston And Management has 7,755 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Bender Robert &, a California-based fund reported 5,180 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Company has 0.52% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 395,440 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank reported 5,435 shares stake.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $29.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lincoln National Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 81,632 shares to 108,053 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camden National Corp (NASDAQ:CAC) by 26,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,100 shares, and has risen its stake in First Source Corp (NASDAQ:SRCE).