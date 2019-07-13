Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Cut Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Triangle Securities Wealth Management Raised Its Stake in Chevron New (CVX) as Stock Price Rose

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 14.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 13,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,630 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, down from 91,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 2,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, up from 16,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 3.76M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM; 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project; 04/05/2018 – PTT, Chevron, four others submit intent to qualify for Thai petroleum auctions; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON – COURT ISSUED JUDGMENT AGAINST PABLO FAJARDO, LUIS YANZA, ERMEL CHAVEZ, FRENTE DE DEFENSA DE LA AMAZONIA AND SERVICIOS FROMBOLIERE; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON: NEW TAX LAW MAKES U.S. MORE COMPETITIVE FOR ACTIVITY; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 14, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “US Indexes Close Higher After Dovish Fed Reports – GuruFocus.com” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “ExxonMobil or Chevron? An Easy Buy Decision – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Chevron Corporation (CVX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. $532,950 worth of stock was sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM on Tuesday, January 15.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $190.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,340 shares to 3,990 shares, valued at $667,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 6,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,394 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Trust accumulated 129,477 shares. Curbstone Fincl Management owns 0.47% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 14,130 shares. Nbt Bank N A Ny holds 1.92% or 85,785 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Partners has 99,482 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Jolley Asset Limited Liability Com owns 22,795 shares or 2.03% of their US portfolio. Old Point And Financial Svcs N A invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 2,678 shares stake. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd accumulated 0.22% or 78,109 shares. Barbara Oil reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Citizens & Northern Corp invested in 16,825 shares. Adirondack Trust Company has 12,668 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Beaumont Fin Partners Lc holds 5,580 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advsrs invested in 6,094 shares. Monetary Mgmt Group reported 1.18% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 15,754 were reported by Smith Moore And Company.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Emerging Mkt (GMM) by 12,282 shares to 161,431 shares, valued at $5.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 6,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,076 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh invested in 0.79% or 2.45M shares. Benedict Fincl Advsr Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 141,935 shares. National Asset Mgmt Inc holds 77,851 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Hartford has invested 1.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.91% stake. Cornerstone has invested 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Brighton Jones Limited Liability Com invested in 46,322 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.44% or 538,800 shares in its portfolio. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Co reported 419,116 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company owns 53,576 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd reported 153,730 shares or 2.95% of all its holdings. Hemenway Tru Company Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.85% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Narwhal Management invested 1.84% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Arcadia Mngmt Corp Mi holds 0.04% or 2,725 shares. Wills Financial Gru, a Virginia-based fund reported 16,840 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Diodes, Enviva, Intuit, Facebook and Cisco highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Apple Loses Ive and the Nasdaqâ€™s Q3 Outlook – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cisco Webex Brings the Apollo Team Back Together to Mark the 50th Anniversary of Historic Lunar Landing–and You Can Tune in Too – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco: Perfecting The Razor Blade Model – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.