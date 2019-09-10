Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Old Republic International Has Trimmed Holding; Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Cut Bunge Limited (BG) Stake by $2.65 Million as Valuation Rose

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.70 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.51 million, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 21.18 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 1.89M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.25 million, down from 1.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $57.1. About 910,963 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 26/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 26; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Expected to Win Regulatory Approval to Boost Bunge Stake; 06/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 6; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Limited Increases Qtrly Div on Common Shrs and Declares Dividends on Preference Shrs; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO: WITH IPO FILING, BUNGE SUGAR BUSINESS ‘PREPARED TO STAND ON ITS OWN TWO FEET’; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SEES WEIGHTED CRUSH MARGIN AVERAGE $30-$40; 03/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 3; 20/03/2018 – Bunge Is Said to Plan Moving Black Sea Grains Trading to Kiev; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – MOVES-Senior Black Sea trader at Bunge leaves

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 200,000 shares to 702,000 shares, valued at $28.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 461,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Resources Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Staley Cap Advisers Inc stated it has 4.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru stated it has 15,000 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 54,371 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. United Financial Advisers Ltd Llc reported 0.77% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Alta Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.12% or 37,068 shares. Matarin Capital Ltd Com holds 110,308 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Winch Advisory Ltd holds 1.54% or 51,689 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Sta Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 531,629 are held by Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Yhb Inv Incorporated accumulated 60,054 shares. 9.23 million are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.13% or 10,627 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Ridge Investment has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ingalls And Snyder Ltd has 1.1% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 426,458 shares. Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Lc has 42,164 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 16.41 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 58,727 shares to 83,358 shares, valued at $6.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) by 615,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 75.79% or $1.91 from last year’s $2.52 per share. BG’s profit will be $82.65M for 23.40 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.87% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.93 million activity. 160,000 shares were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO, worth $8.16 million on Thursday, May 23. On Thursday, May 23 the insider FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01 million. Zachman Brian had bought 10,000 shares worth $512,777. 38,588 shares were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A, worth $2.00M on Tuesday, May 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fruth Investment Management has 0.61% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Hotchkis And Wiley Ltd Company invested in 0.14% or 651,900 shares. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 318,450 shares. Heartland invested in 0.34% or 85,918 shares. 169,181 were accumulated by Sei Invs Co. Jolley Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Kennedy Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.22% stake. Cutler Management Lc accumulated 0.93% or 42,200 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 295,139 shares. Wellington Management Gru Llp holds 0% or 43,235 shares. Prudential Financial accumulated 36,205 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon stated it has 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 14,775 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 76,556 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Pentwater Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 67,200 shares.

