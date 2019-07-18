Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Old Republic International Has Cut Holding; As Fiserv (FISV) Stock Rose, Archon Partners Cut Position by $2.95 Million

Archon Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc sold 33,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 259,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87M, down from 292,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $96.39. About 7.44M shares traded or 119.53% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.70 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.51 million, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $57.56. About 5.08 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Tru owns 0.03% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2,510 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.12% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Fiera Cap Corporation holds 0.07% or 212,069 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Fin Com Ma holds 0.94% or 25.38M shares. Voloridge Invest Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). World Investors invested 0.13% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). The Nevada-based Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 1.20 million shares. Livingston Grp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) reported 7,953 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Gamco Et Al holds 0.01% or 19,891 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has 231,685 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 508,802 shares. Signature And Advisors Ltd Com has invested 1.99% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Annex Advisory Svcs Ltd, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 16,145 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests owns 12,830 shares.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.87M for 29.75 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 230,000 shares to 598,000 shares, valued at $28.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 379,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.19 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp owns 0.36% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 23,592 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Lc reported 448,622 shares stake. Ww Asset Mngmt reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership reported 51,479 shares stake. Buckingham Capital Mgmt Inc, a Alabama-based fund reported 40,054 shares. First Personal Financial Service reported 102,857 shares or 1.69% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.35% or 394,290 shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs owns 379,267 shares for 3.5% of their portfolio. Azimuth Management Llc stated it has 1.93% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hayek Kallen Inv Management stated it has 20,854 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.58% or 2.04 million shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland stated it has 4,287 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Cibc World holds 801,696 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Company holds 3.52% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 508,740 shares. Moreover, Df Dent & Com has 0.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

