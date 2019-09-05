Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Oak Associates LTD Decreased Its Holding by $4.54 Million; Adobe (ADBE) Holder Addenda Capital Has Boosted Stake

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 85,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.77M, down from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $48.43. About 9.20M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 1,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 24,716 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59M, up from 23,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $284.8. About 1.54 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe (ADBE): Buy or Die? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SYMC, ATVI, ADBE – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: NVIDIA, Microsoft, Adobe and Advanced Micro – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe (ADBE) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 14,967 shares to 27,568 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 39,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Asset Management LP has 787 shares. Ithaka Gp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 93,309 shares. Moore Capital Lp invested in 1.15% or 140,000 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 1.88% stake. Bridges Inv holds 0.36% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 32,959 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.15% or 675,078 shares. Ami Asset Mngmt Corp reported 115,944 shares. Susquehanna Int Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). New Jersey-based Tradition Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0.21% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Sei reported 622,708 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Riverpark Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,216 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corporation invested in 28,700 shares. Joel Isaacson Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 1,227 shares. Allstate holds 0.22% or 29,959 shares. Moreover, Century Companies has 0.51% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1.88M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Research Advisors holds 0.27% or 527,956 shares. Scott And Selber Incorporated owns 51,368 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Fcg Advsr Ltd accumulated 13,938 shares. 61.84 million were reported by Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. Wharton Business reported 1.55% stake. New Hampshire-based Curbstone Financial Management has invested 1.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7.38M shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 609,115 shares. Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jennison Associates Ltd Liability owns 3.18M shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. 296,131 are owned by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Incorporated. Yacktman Asset LP has invested 3.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stone Ridge Asset Limited has 0.26% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Williams Jones & Associate Lc holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 607,479 shares. Peddock Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 13,560 shares to 23,030 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hollysys Automation Technologs (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 34,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC).