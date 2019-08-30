Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Oak Associates LTD Cut Stake by $4.54 Million as Valuation Declined; As Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Stock Rose, Cubist Systematic Strategies Lifted Stake by $349,353

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 85,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.57M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.77 million, down from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $46.67. About 6.38 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) by 56.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 38,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% . The institutional investor held 107,127 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $971,000, up from 68,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Lexington Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 232,474 shares traded. Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has risen 14.37% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LXP News: 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Adj FFO 25c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 EPS 54c-EPS 57c; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO $0.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – SEES 2018 SHR $0.54 TO $0.57; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lexington Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LXP); 06/03/2018 Lexington Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 Adj FFO of 95c/Shr-98c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST LXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lexington Realty Trust Announces Disposition of 21 Office Assets for $726 Million to Joint Venture – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “An 8.1% Yield REIT That Benefits From The ‘Amazon’ Trend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Lexington Realty Trust Final Dividend Allocation for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lexington Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 15,078 shares to 18,493 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 14,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,105 shares, and cut its stake in Simply Good Foods Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold LXP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 196.38 million shares or 13.48% more from 173.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Nv owns 136,516 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 211,207 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Invs LP has 0.04% invested in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). 18,460 were reported by Campbell And Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0% or 1,789 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc owns 101,450 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 207,300 shares. 11,281 were reported by Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Com. Utd Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 225,494 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Family Corporation has 0.05% invested in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 12,512 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Pnc Finance Serv Gru Inc Inc invested in 0% or 43,015 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 6,196 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust owns 0% invested in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 387,600 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares accumulated 3,452 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Minnesota-based Carlson Cap Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability Com accumulated 206,557 shares. Moreover, American Ins Tx has 1.25% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 1.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated has 366,827 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. Cardinal Management holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 126,061 shares. Ironwood Financial Limited Liability invested in 600 shares. Suncoast Equity holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,005 shares. Allstate holds 0.65% or 444,282 shares. Hayek Kallen Invest Mngmt reported 20,854 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Atria Ltd reported 0.4% stake. Aspiriant Ltd Liability accumulated 39,780 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Limited reported 0.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 1.28M were reported by Becker Cap Mngmt. Wesbanco Commercial Bank Inc stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: When Listless Is a Good Thing – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Could Easily Take On More Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco to acquire CloudCherry for Contact Center business – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: KEYS, OPRA, WUBA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Limited by 27,312 shares to 148,550 shares, valued at $20.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 13,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc..