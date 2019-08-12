Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Lowered Its Holding; Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Stock Rose While Bank Of The West Boosted Position by $427,728

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 36.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 16,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 29,043 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 45,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 17.43M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 11.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 2,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 27,171 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, up from 24,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $164.94. About 477,591 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S TOTAL SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO A TOTAL OF $1.0 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Net $173.2M; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction; 23/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings expected to post earnings of $2.63 a share – Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – Triad Bus Jour: LabCorp cuts deal for 200K+ square feet in RTP; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE NOW INCLUDES PROJECTED NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM ASC 606 OF ABOUT $0.20 TO $0.30 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 01/05/2018 – LabCorp Announces Collaboration with The Recovery Platform to Assist Physicians Treating Patients with Opioid Dependency; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP – CO, MOUNT SINAI HEALTH SYSTEM HAVE BEGUN IMPLEMENTING PROGRAM TO STANDARDIZE & OPTIMIZE INPATIENT LAB SERVICES ACROSS MOUNT SINAI SYSTEM; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 23/04/2018 – LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Florida

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: CRWD, MSFT, WIX, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 8, 2019 : LDOS, FL, IEX, CZR, GRUB, APC, UBER, CSCO, ANGI, MTCH, FOLD, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Stock Reports for Cisco, Home Depot & Merck – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lau Assoc Limited Liability Co reported 0.86% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Mengis Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 0.23% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Essex Financial Services Inc invested in 85,016 shares. Acg Wealth invested in 122,486 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.59% stake. Signature & Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 2.18% or 473,348 shares in its portfolio. Mount Vernon Assocs Md has invested 3.83% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Limited Liability has 3.09% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 143,903 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns has 149,683 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. First Interstate National Bank & Trust holds 204,136 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company reported 1.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pennsylvania-based Peoples Fincl Svcs Corp has invested 1.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cohen Lawrence B invested in 5,800 shares. First Business Services has invested 0.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.48 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 6,100 shares to 11,978 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU) by 79,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Amex Energy Select Index (XLE).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Laboratory Corporation of America EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “LabCorp Expands Consumer-Initiated Test Offering – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s (NYSE:LH) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Lab Corp. (LH) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c; Narrows FY19 EPS Guidance Range – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 22,288 shares to 20,288 shares, valued at $534,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 35,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,692 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carderock Cap Mngmt stated it has 1.61% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Mercer Advisers Inc owns 144 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zacks Invest has 0.16% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Fort Lp owns 13,349 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1,100 shares. Blair William And Il reported 0% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 1,671 were accumulated by Mariner Ltd Liability Corp. Trustmark State Bank Trust Department accumulated 700 shares. Willingdon Wealth, a North Carolina-based fund reported 11,945 shares. Fincl Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 32,628 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Rhumbline Advisers reported 207,503 shares. State Street reported 4.42 million shares. First Personal Financial Serv reported 4,896 shares.