Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Raised Its Stake by $468,255 as Stock Value Declined; As Verint Sys Com (VRNT) Stock Price Declined, Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Holding

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Verint Sys Inc Com (VRNT) by 18.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 7,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 34,580 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, down from 42,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $55.47. About 279,639 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Verint Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNT); 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Line-up for Engage 2018 Global Customer Conferences; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group at $1 bln value; 24/05/2018 – Verint Receives Multiple Honors for Facial Recognition Technology; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC SEES FY19 TOTAL REV OF $1.230 BLN WITH A RANGE OF +/- 2% AND DILUTED EPS OF $3.09 AT MIDPOINT; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expect Total Annual Rev of $1.230 B With a Range of +/- 2%

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 0.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 8,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.63M, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 17.43M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.29% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stanley invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Compton Ri accumulated 199,004 shares or 4.67% of the stock. S&Co accumulated 211,992 shares. Principal Gp accumulated 8.26 million shares. Moreover, Smithfield Co has 0.27% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 46,908 shares. Amer Century Cos reported 11.01M shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Loews Corp holds 0.15% or 335,000 shares in its portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust has 15.35 million shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Centurylink Comm accumulated 67,025 shares. Swedbank invested 2.13% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Driehaus Capital Limited Liability Company holds 7,018 shares. Ftb accumulated 325,464 shares. Granite Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability owns 78,980 shares. 189,600 were accumulated by Cna Fincl.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 6,566 shares to 60,998 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter&Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 2,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,945 shares, and cut its stake in Chinamobileadr (NYSE:CHL).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Fast Growing Stocks Beating the S&P 500 – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Has Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco Plugs In Another Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cisco (CSCO) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 220,846 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 104 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 74,245 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.52% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested in 0.03% or 179,978 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 7,330 shares. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc accumulated 177,250 shares. Convergence Investment Prns Limited Liability invested in 0.68% or 51,964 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co accumulated 0.01% or 409,300 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 48,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman owns 1.69 million shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 0.43% or 131,504 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Dupont Cap Mgmt accumulated 14,391 shares. Eam Lc accumulated 27,104 shares.

Analysts await Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. VRNT’s profit will be $38.14 million for 23.91 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Verint Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.