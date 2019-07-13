Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Increased Position by $395,592; Hamel Associates Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Raised by $347,097 as Market Value Rose

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 5,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,632 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, up from 88,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.25M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 19.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 7,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,235 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 37,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $222.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 23,560 shares to 18,036 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 19,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,251 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff & Phelps Investment Mgmt Company has invested 1.37% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Logan Management reported 0.45% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ar Asset Mngmt has invested 0.7% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hartford Inv Management Co invested in 1.11% or 656,350 shares. 70,590 were accumulated by Security National Tru. Aspiriant Ltd Liability owns 27,558 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. The Virginia-based Trust Of Virginia Va has invested 0.56% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Drexel Morgan & Comm has invested 0.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Edgemoor Invest has invested 1.78% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Premier Asset Mngmt Lc holds 26,290 shares. 3.10 million are owned by Utd Svcs Automobile Association. Aull Monroe Mngmt holds 73,392 shares or 2.33% of its portfolio. Aviance Mgmt Ltd Co reported 2.17% stake. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp has 0.01% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bartlett & Co invested in 891,522 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon provides unlimited calling, texting and data to customers impacted by Tropical Storm Barry in Louisiana – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart launching online sales of AT&T plans, phones – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Winning Stock Strategies for 2H – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Great Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Major Indexes Hit Record High on Rate Cut Hope: 5 Top Picks – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cisco Still Qualifies as a Stock to Own for the Next Decade – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80M and $282.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 10,922 shares to 60,290 shares, valued at $7.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,647 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 53,215 shares. Smith Salley & reported 3.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New York-based Braun Stacey Assocs Inc has invested 1.2% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp reported 0.92% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Koshinski Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 29,910 shares. 5,571 are owned by Groesbeck Corporation Nj. 171,390 were accumulated by Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt Company. Intact Invest Mngmt holds 197,900 shares. Churchill Management Corp has 0.42% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 291,355 shares. Heartland accumulated 0.55% or 138,154 shares. Old Republic invested in 2.47% or 1.70M shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Llc reported 448,622 shares. Moreover, Jolley Asset Management Ltd Liability has 3.9% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Palisades Hudson Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.19% or 5,364 shares. Willingdon Wealth invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.