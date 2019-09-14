Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Martin & Company Has Trimmed Stake; Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder Tobam Lifted Its Position

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 32.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 15,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 32,010 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75 million, down from 47,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 11.62M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c

Tobam increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 16,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 237,539 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.66 million, up from 220,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $218.49. About 2.00 million shares traded or 4.71% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98B and $334.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heritage Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 20,564 shares to 84,575 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57 billion and $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cboe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 161,334 shares to 506,625 shares, valued at $52.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 10,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,469 shares, and cut its stake in Eversource Energy.