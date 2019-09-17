Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Managed Asset Portfolios Has Lowered Stake; As Starbucks (SBUX) Market Value Rose, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Boosted Its Stake by $409,605

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 25.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 4,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 23,930 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, up from 18,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $90.6. About 2.90 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/04/2018 – Big League Politics: EXCLUSIVE: All Of Starbucks’ Official Race Experts Worked For George Soros; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks gets downgraded as analyst predicts weaker than expected China sales; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap-here are 4 other companies that have too; 30/03/2018 – Johnson’s ascension came as former CEO and founder Howard Schultz decided to step down to focus his efforts on the Starbucks’ Reserve Roastery brand; 27/04/2018 – CBS New York: CBS2 has learned new details about the suspect in an alleged assault inside a Starbucks that may have cost an; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. pastor denies terrorism charges in Turkish court; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CHINA CEO BELINDA WONG SPEAKS AT CHINA INVESTOR DAY; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks debuts gin barrel-aged cold brew to lure coffee drinkers to Seattle Roastery

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 15,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 562,407 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.78 million, down from 577,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 5.99M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jnba Fin holds 0.04% or 2,341 shares in its portfolio. Liberty Capital stated it has 0.1% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Sg Americas Secs invested in 0.12% or 203,876 shares. 233,745 are owned by Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Birinyi Assoc reported 28,670 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Ltd Com holds 0.19% or 36,154 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Capital Ltd accumulated 308 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel reported 0.37% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hanseatic Mgmt owns 20,055 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. 13,300 are held by Alberta Investment. New York-based Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corporation has invested 2.92% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Van Eck Assocs reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Legacy Capital Prtnrs owns 23,305 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 0.11% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1.13 million shares. Hrt Limited Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 16,973 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.64 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80 million and $441.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanofi Adr (NYSE:SNY) by 49,853 shares to 533,169 shares, valued at $23.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 33,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 474,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprott Physical Gold & Silver.

