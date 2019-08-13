Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Lowered Its Position as Stock Price Declined; Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holder Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Boosted Stake

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 22.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 9,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 33,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, down from 42,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 6.46 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 67.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 12,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 30,093 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81M, up from 17,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $167.98. About 341,946 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA; 15/05/2018 – D.E. SHAW GROUP AND SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVE BUILT SMALL STAKES IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING – WSJ, CITING; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Growth Is Strong, But Slowing; 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA; 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge stated it has 3.85% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Company accumulated 0.31% or 8,700 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors invested in 0.73% or 332,695 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Lc has 0.09% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.16M shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 115,000 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Capital Advsr LP has invested 0.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Intrust Financial Bank Na, a Kansas-based fund reported 44,182 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 13.86M shares. Cutter And Brokerage holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 15,232 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 236,771 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt stated it has 104,746 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Beech Hill Inc holds 3.16% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 94,828 shares. Synovus Corporation holds 0.44% or 504,530 shares. Moody Bancshares Trust Division reported 423,915 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 2.20 million shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.65 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: CRWD, MSFT, WIX, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: IRBT, VISL, TXN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: GRMN, ENPH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “As ADP Nonfarms Roll Out, Itâ€™s All Eyes on the FED – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: MFC, NTES, GHM, NKE, UPS, CME, ADP – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 31, 2019 : AMT, GE, ADP, CME, EPD, D, SO, SPG, MCO, HUM, JCI, SPOT – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bill Ackman Exits Positions in United Technologies and Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv holds 232,335 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Stearns Fincl Ser Grp has 0.3% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 11,168 were accumulated by Everence. Cambridge Advsrs Inc accumulated 10,300 shares. Welch Group Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Dupont Cap Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 28,751 shares. Hanson Doremus Inv reported 825 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Crawford Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 8,031 shares. Moreover, Kings Point Cap Mgmt has 0.31% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 1.32 million shares. Overbrook Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 8,845 shares. Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership reported 1,514 shares stake. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 314 shares. 47,000 were reported by Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Co.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call) by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 1.56M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,248 shares, and cut its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA).