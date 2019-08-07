Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Lathrop Investment Management Has Decreased Stake by $950,608 as Market Value Declined; Microchip Technology (MCHP) Shareholder Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Increased Its Stake by $312,092 as Stock Price Declined

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 89.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 3,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 8,045 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, up from 4,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $85.06. About 4.23 million shares traded or 60.20% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SEES MICROSEMI MERGER COMPLETED JUNE 2018; 05/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $2.0B NOTE OFFERING; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39 TO $1.49, EST. $1.44; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms, Removes From Watch Microchip Tech Unsolicited Rtg; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Closes $68.78/Share Buy Of Microsemi; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech: On Schedule to Close Microsemi Acquisition Sometime During June; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON REPORTS OF MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL – “CANNOT CONFIRM TODAY’S REPORT IN THE PRESS THAT CHINA’S MOFCOM HAS CLEARED” DEAL; 16/03/2018 – Microchip Technology CEO to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on March 19, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Microsemi/Microchip Being Reviewed Under Mofcom Simple Procedure

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 17,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 292,001 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.77M, down from 309,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 20.71 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08M and $335.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 45,819 shares to 168,934 shares, valued at $7.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc P (NYSE:KMI) by 47,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 565,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.33B for 17.53 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,800 were reported by Delphi Ma. Td Asset Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3.99M shares. Cutter Brokerage invested in 0.23% or 15,232 shares. Guardian Invest Management holds 1.48% or 31,650 shares in its portfolio. Tru Communications Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 1.17% or 84,746 shares. West Family Invests Incorporated has 1.62% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 120,000 shares. 227,531 are owned by Foundation Resources Management Inc. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 15,695 shares stake. Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability owns 2.79% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 515,645 shares. Fulton Bank Na owns 100,110 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Company Tn invested in 0.07% or 9,670 shares. Menora Mivtachim Hldg Ltd holds 2.56% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.77M shares. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il reported 232,344 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Rnc Ltd Liability holds 1.17M shares or 4.39% of its portfolio. 47,420 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Com.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $14.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) by 4,016 shares to 600,116 shares, valued at $86.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 96,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.20M shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $751,106 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 LITTLE MITCHELL R sold $326,860 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 3,585 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Trust Com Of Delaware owns 2,830 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. First Bancshares Tru has invested 1.07% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.05% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Cibc Mkts holds 57,439 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Selz Lc holds 2.36% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 148,950 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability owns 372,564 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Harber Asset Ltd Llc holds 3.51% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 148,494 shares. Geode Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Fort Washington Advisors Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 5,365 shares. Field & Main Bank invested in 100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company reported 57 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virtu Financial stated it has 0.11% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Advisory Service Llc invested in 0.02% or 3,068 shares. Sns Finance Gru Llc reported 2,500 shares. Company Retail Bank has 50,661 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.