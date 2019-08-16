Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Keystone Financial Planning Trimmed Its Holding; Intel (INTC) Holding Held by Qv Investors Inc

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 11,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 534,196 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.69 million, up from 522,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 12.58M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Tax Rate About 14%; 25/05/2018 – Intel AI Head: ‘Vast Explosion of Applications’ — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Fortanix Presenting on Protecting Containerized Apps With Runtime Encryption at 2018 RSA Conference; Demonstrating New Capabilities With Partners Intel and Equinix on Expo Floor; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Rev $16.1B; 26/04/2018 – Intel executives say they ‘bit off a little too much’ amid 10-nanometer chip delays; 27/04/2018 – Intel set to open up more than 6 percent after crushing earnings; 25/05/2018 – Intel Says Factors Such as Age Weren’t Part of Decision-Making Process for Layoffs; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SAYS HIGHER SELLING PRICES HELPED PC UNIT TO GROW; 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 62.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 122,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 74,551 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 million, down from 197,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $47.03. About 15.96M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $701.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 68,278 shares to 808,289 shares, valued at $39.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 26,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,709 shares, and cut its stake in Hyster (NYSE:HY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 32,189 shares. Brinker holds 0.38% or 184,346 shares in its portfolio. Fil reported 5.63M shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 60,247 shares. Broderick Brian C reported 2.47% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Marketfield Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 96,292 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr has invested 1.68% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Merriman Wealth Limited Company has 0.17% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 171,093 were reported by Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership. Boston Family Office Limited has 86,320 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Moreover, Dsc Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Stone Run Cap holds 0.14% or 5,160 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1.70M shares. Quantitative Limited Liability Company has 1.17% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has 1.36% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 36,344 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

