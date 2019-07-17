Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Horan Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $1.24 Million as Stock Price Rose; Alkeon Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) as Share Value Declined

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) by 52.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 237,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 686,615 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.31 million, up from 449,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $48.5. About 539,826 shares traded. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 45.54% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AGIO News: 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 09/04/2018 – CELG: Celgene M&A targets may include Agios, Jounce, FT reports; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 17.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 23,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99M, down from 134,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $57.21. About 7.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Stock Reports for Cisco, Home Depot & Merck – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, JKS, TSLA, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Spotify, Microsoft, Cisco and Facebook – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/12/2019: EMKR, UXIN, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88 million and $541.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Holdings Ltd Adr (TCEHY) by 8,000 shares to 501,545 shares, valued at $23.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 24,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond Etf (LAG).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Accredited Investors has invested 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Page Arthur B reported 0.4% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Catalyst Ltd Liability Com holds 0.14% or 74,150 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Counsel Inc has 0.81% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 502,287 shares. Blue Chip holds 3.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 237,003 shares. Argent Communication stated it has 1.19% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company has 0.36% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 479,718 shares. First Natl Commercial Bank Of Newtown holds 0.14% or 9,128 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 40,000 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Welch Gru Ltd reported 61,870 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Spirit Of America Management stated it has 39,150 shares. Retail Bank Of Stockton has 0.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 515,645 are held by Shufro Rose Limited Liability Corporation. Bank invested in 1.58 million shares or 1.01% of the stock. British Columbia Inv stated it has 0.66% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.07 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $20.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 11,557 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $247.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,312 shares, and cut its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold AGIO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.93 million shares or 3.47% more from 54.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sivik Global Health Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.62% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust accumulated 11,414 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 8 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.07% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). The California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). 127,012 were reported by Rhenman Prtn Asset Mngmt Ab. Ameriprise Fin Inc reported 633,879 shares. Principal Finance Group holds 0% or 14,925 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 351,689 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Qs Lc holds 1,500 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) or 23 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd holds 0.01% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) or 1,500 shares. Polar Cap Llp accumulated 0.14% or 225,161 shares. Oppenheimer Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 64,127 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 49,054 shares.

More notable recent Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Alibaba, Cisco, Agios Pharmaceuticals and More: Why These Stocks Are in the Spotlight – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Agios Announces the Planned Retirement of Chief Scientific Officer, Scott Biller, Ph.D., Effective December 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on June 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cstone partner Agios Announces the Phase 3 ClarIDHy Trial of TIBSOVO (ivosidenib) Achieved its Primary Endpoint – PRNewswire” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Agios Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for TIBSOVO® as Monotherapy for Newly Diagnosed Adult Patients with IDH1 Mutant Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Not Eligible for Intensive Chemotherapy – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 05/16/2019: AGIO, MGNX, NTEC, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 16, 2019.