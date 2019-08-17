Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Geode Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding; Visa (V) Holder First Commonwealth Financial Trimmed Position as Share Price Rose

First Commonwealth Financial Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 50.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold 10,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 10,116 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 20,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16 million shares traded or 16.74% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 21/03/2018 – TTServices Awarded Contract to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 21 Countries Across the Americas; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 2.67M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 61.84 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 billion, down from 64.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00M shares traded or 15.49% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acco Brands Corp (NYSE:ACCO) by 60,269 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $11.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 69,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 599,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Northwest Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp, which manages about $159.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 13,901 shares to 40,400 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 11,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.16 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.