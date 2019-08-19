Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Founders Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $880,436 as Shares Declined; Plancorp Has Trimmed Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $370,440 as Stock Rose

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 16,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 57,569 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, down from 74,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $48.25. About 15.49 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 1,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,207 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, down from 17,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $211.58. About 17.26 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves; ex-Apple exec to succeed him; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 23/03/2018 – Co.Exist: Sources: Apple to introduce new low-cost iPads at event next week; 01/05/2018 – Apple reported $13 billion in revenue from Greater China during its second fiscal quarter – a 21% year-over-year spike. Tim Cook said that the iPhone X, “was the most popular smartphone in all of China last quarter; 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 12/03/2018 – APPLE APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL MAGAZINE SERVICE TEXTURE – MARCH 12,; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Authorities used Apple Watch data to identify a murder suspect; 20/04/2018 – A source says the department previously investigated similar claims in 2016 and that a complaint from Apple was one factor that led to that probe; 01/05/2018 – IPhone Slowdown, Share Buybacks: Watch to Watch in Apple Results; 10/04/2018 – Apple Owes $502.6 Million to VirnetX, Says Federal Jury in Texas

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge Cox holds 0% or 12,400 shares. Point72 Asset LP holds 19,383 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corporation stated it has 4.18 million shares. Independent Franchise Prns Llp stated it has 8.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lynch & Assoc In accumulated 1,674 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Corp has 121,584 shares for 5.43% of their portfolio. Fagan Associates invested in 5.93% or 72,950 shares. Moreover, Spinnaker Tru has 1.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 62,517 shares. Moreover, Destination Wealth Mngmt has 2.92% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1 were reported by Maplelane Cap Limited Liability. Moreover, Wendell David Associates Inc has 3.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 103,011 shares. Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 1.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 61,100 shares. B And T Cap Dba Alpha Cap has invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Jmg Fincl Gp has 0.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,263 shares. Groesbeck Invest Mgmt Nj reported 7,811 shares.

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $264.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 96,179 shares to 104,387 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 20,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $272.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 3,681 shares to 156,203 shares, valued at $31.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 15,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.