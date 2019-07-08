Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Founders Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Market Value Rose, Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Its Position

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 16,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,569 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, down from 74,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $56.22. About 1.62 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 32.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 892,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.82 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339.42M, down from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $199.43. About 80,754 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.74 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco: Perfecting The Razor Blade Model – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Chip Stocks Surge on Improving Trade-War Rhetoric – Investorplace.com” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AVGO Stock Fell After Broadcom Lowered Guidance, Semiconductor Stocks Follow – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fortinet Security Fabric Products to Protect Nubank’s Network – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. Microsoft – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $760.67 million for 17.43 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. 519 shares were sold by Zampi Jason Andrew, worth $94,117.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Norfolk Southern Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “U.S. Rail Volumes Continue To Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Twst.com published: “NS – Norfolk Southern Corporation: Norfolk Southern to hold second-quarter 2019 earnings conference call July 24 – The Wall Street Transcript” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Deere & Company (DE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Death Of Rail-Hauled Coal True, Or Premature? – Benzinga” with publication date: June 17, 2019.