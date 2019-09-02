Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Increased Holding; Arrowpoint Asset Management Upped Its Trupanion (TRUP) Position

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Trupanion Inc (TRUP) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 42,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 485,953 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.91 million, up from 443,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $842.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $24.09. About 124,368 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 19,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.29M, up from 2.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Switch Inc by 111,855 shares to 8.97 million shares, valued at $92.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 190,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,339 shares, and cut its stake in Solarwinds Corp.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $2.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Discretionary Selt (XLY) by 26,460 shares to 15,738 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife (NYSE:MET) by 144,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,633 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Energy Etf (IYE).