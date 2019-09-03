Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Edge Wealth Management Has Lowered Position by $608,811; Thomas White International LTD Upped Cognizant Tech Solution Cl A (CTSH) Holding by $1.85 Million as Stock Price Declined

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solution Cl A (CTSH) by 50.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 25,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 76,139 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52M, up from 50,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solution Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.3. About 1.15M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 11,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 105,917 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, down from 117,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.49. About 8.36M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are Investors Undervaluing Cognizant (CTSH) Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q4 Earnings: Is a Disappointment in Store? – Nasdaq” published on February 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Cognizant Technology Solutions’s (NASDAQ:CTSH) Share Price Deserve to Gain 30%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MG Motor India Teams with Cognizant to Create Omnichannel Digital Customer Experience for India’s First ‘Connected Internet Car’ – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Value Investors Consider Cognizant Technology (CTSH)? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $554.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lvmh Moet Hennessy Lou Vuit (LVMUY) by 12,131 shares to 71,532 shares, valued at $5.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (NYSE:BHP) by 20,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,056 shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp Adr (NASDAQ:OTEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 0.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Cna has 0.51% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Liberty Mutual Grp Inc Asset Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 43,300 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Limited owns 415,351 shares. Choate Invest Advisors holds 61,153 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Llc owns 0.03% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 2,897 shares. The New York-based Van Eck Corp has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Tower Bridge Advsr reported 176,006 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc reported 3,498 shares stake. Beese Fulmer Mngmt owns 83,370 shares. 2,026 were accumulated by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Fred Alger, New York-based fund reported 703,536 shares. Hendershot Invests stated it has 150,700 shares or 3.74% of all its holdings. 1.98M were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Field Main Commercial Bank owns 100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17B for 15.71 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Another Dot-Bomb in Cisco Stock? – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Cisco (Nasdaq: $CSCO) Announces Intent to Acquire Voicea, CEVA (Nasdaq: $CEVA) Enters Strategic Partnership with Immervision and Arlo (NYSE: $ARLO) Supports Apple’s (Nasdaq: $AAPL) HomeKit – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trade War Updates, CSCO Preview & Time to Buy RH Stock | Free Lunch – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Is Unjustly Oversold – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.