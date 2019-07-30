Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Dean Investment Associates Cut Its Holding by $4.08 Million as Stock Rose; Cypress Asset Management Position in Clorox Co Del (CLX) Has Upped by $461,600

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 64.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 2,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 4,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $165.37. About 988,002 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 07/05/2018 – Former CFO Centered Clorox’s Business on the Domestic Market; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: AUTO-KAPS, LLC v. CLOROX COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1456 – 2018-03-16; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expect Nutranext Acquisition to Close in Fiscal 4Q ending June 3; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Had Seen FY18 EPS $6.17-$6.37; 19/04/2018 – Mohsenian says some of the challenges Clorox faces are pricing pressures and a shift away from “large established brands towards smaller brands” by consumers; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 12/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Dietary Supplement Company for $700M; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q EPS $1.37

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 46.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 77,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,226 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 million, down from 165,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $56.93. About 9.64M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 6,630 shares to 94,520 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Invest (FLRN) by 11,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.98 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 7,385 shares to 6,925 shares, valued at $358,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 65,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,292 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEO).