Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Davidson Investment Advisors Lowered Its Stake; Madden Steven LTD (SHOO) Holder Shelton Capital Management Cut Holding as Stock Value Declined

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Madden Steven Ltd (SHOO) by 96.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 7,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.71% . The institutional investor held 268 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92 million, down from 7,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Madden Steven Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $29.37. About 587,904 shares traded. Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has declined 3.69% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOO News: 16/05/2018 – Steve Madden Announces Participation in the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.60 TO $2.67, EST. $2.68; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden 1Q Net Income Climbs 42%; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden Continues to See FY18 Net Sales Up 5%-7%; 20/04/2018 – STEVE MADDEN CONTINUES TO SEE NET SALES UP 5% TO 7% IN FY 2018; 03/04/2018 STEVEN MADDEN EXPANDS BOARD TO 9 MEMBERS FROM 8; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Steven Madden; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden Adjusts FY18 View To EPS $2.55-EPS $2.62; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.68, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Steve Madden Financial Chief Arvind Dharia Employment Term Extended to Dec. 31, 2020

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 17,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 699,086 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.74 million, down from 716,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.61% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $46.25. About 61.39M shares traded or 179.21% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $25.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,259 shares to 29,508 shares, valued at $25.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 4.23, from 5.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold SHOO shares while 78 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 79.85 million shares or 51.63% less from 165.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 107,130 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Riverhead Capital Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) for 5,724 shares. Spark Inv Management Lc invested 0.14% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Us Bancshares De reported 16,027 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Lord Abbett & Co Lc reported 1.56 million shares. Manchester Capital Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,037 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp holds 10,655 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.01% or 95,500 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 26,349 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Rothschild & Asset Management Us invested 0.27% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 777,369 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.03% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) or 2.48M shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.01% or 118,302 shares.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $954.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data System (NYSE:ADS) by 2,393 shares to 66,469 shares, valued at $11.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 27,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cullinan Assocs owns 278,770 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Comgest Global Investors Sas holds 365,500 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance has 3.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 89,500 shares. Bernzott Capital Advsrs invested in 2.02% or 308,652 shares. First State Bank Sioux Falls invested 1.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Company owns 18,000 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma invested in 140,832 shares. Pictet North America Advisors invested in 66,424 shares or 0.54% of the stock. 1.41M are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv stated it has 28,769 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Seizert Prns Limited Liability Company owns 879,363 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Llc holds 6,284 shares. 348,773 are held by Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.