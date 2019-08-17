Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder D L Carlson Investment Group Has Cut Stake; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Share Price Declined, Rnc Capital Management Raised by $8.64 Million Its Stake

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 64.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 205,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 522,895 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.07 million, up from 317,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $39.94. About 9.42M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 11/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Sees Detroit Largely Exiting U.S. Car Market (Video); 05/04/2018 – Cricket-Morgan hopes ball-tampering bans will restore cricket’s image; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa in TVs: A Route Around Google, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Splits With Nomura Over Emerging-Market Outlook; 11/05/2018 – Andy Saperstein to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 10/04/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – ERG SECONDARY ABO: BOOKRUNNER SAYS SELLING SHAREHOLDER UNICREDIT S.P.A, JOINT BOOKRUNNERS ARE MORGAN STANLEY, CITI, UNICREDIT CIB; 17/04/2018 – Tripp Lite Appoints Bryn Morgan as Vice President of International Business; 22/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CEO GORMAN ENDS REMARKS AT D.C. INDUSTRY EVENT; 04/05/2018 – AdvisorHub: Head of Large Morgan Stanley Graystone Team Takes Quick Leave; 10/05/2018 – JINDAL STEEL AND POWER LTD JNSP.NS : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 17.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 12,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 62,258 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 75,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00M shares traded or 15.49% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ledyard National Bank owns 361,714 shares for 2.58% of their portfolio. 5,419 were reported by Private Ocean Limited Co. Donaldson Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 4.52% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tctc Limited Company reported 330,618 shares stake. 169,816 are owned by Private Incorporated. Foundation Mgmt Inc owns 227,531 shares. Chase Invest Counsel holds 60,656 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Narwhal Cap holds 1.84% or 156,723 shares. Daiwa Sb Ltd owns 1.73% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 161,750 shares. Stonebridge Management holds 195,112 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0.92% or 3.25M shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ronna Sue Cohen invested in 6.57M shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi owns 235,342 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel Finance accumulated 1.06% or 6.94 million shares.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $341.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 2,776 shares to 20,930 shares, valued at $5.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 29,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Reit (VNQ).

