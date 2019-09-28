Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Cullinan Associates Has Lowered Its Stake by $739,260 as Shares Declined; Pg&E (PCG) Shareholder Anchorage Capital Group Has Cut Position by $3.20 Million as Stock Value Declined

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 13,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 265,080 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.51 million, down from 278,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 145,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 23.29 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $533.81M, down from 23.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 9.36M shares traded or 10.67% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 03/04/2018 – PG&E: POWER CHARGE INDIFFERENCE ADJUSTMENT NEEDS TO BE UPDATED; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Rev $4.06B; 11/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/11/2018 05:39 PM; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/20/2018 06:52 PM; 26/04/2018 – PUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES INVERSE CONDEMNATION DECIDED BY APPELLATE COURTS; 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES; 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s Youth Program

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) by 22,178 shares to 92,429 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 9,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,878 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 153,411 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) holds 0.28% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 51,090 shares. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has 0.23% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 37,184 shares. Finance Mgmt Pro invested in 3,249 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moneta Gru Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 587 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 1.31% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Winch Advisory Service Limited Company reported 1.51% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Foyston Gordon Payne has 370,220 shares for 3.78% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company reported 1.30M shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pinnacle Assocs holds 0.83% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 648,321 shares. Destination Wealth Management owns 20,701 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. St Johns Mngmt Communication Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sfmg Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lakeview Cap Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 21,983 shares.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.49M for 2.69 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.