Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Cullinan Associates Has Decreased Position by $739,260 as Market Value Declined; As Coresite Realty (COR) Market Value Declined, Great Lakes Advisors Lifted Its Holding

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (COR) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 3,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 119,222 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.73 million, up from 115,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $119.7. About 239,731 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY EPS $2.15-EPS $2.27; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.92 TO $5.04; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN INCREMENTAL $100 MLN OF BORROWING CAPACITY, TO $450 MLN; 07/03/2018 CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY FFO $4.92/Shr-FFO $5.04/Shr; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q EPS 59c; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q Rev $129.6M

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 13,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 265,080 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.51M, down from 278,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 15.09M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Terreno Realty, NetApp and Cisco Systems – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in the Offing for Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Cisco (CSCO) Stock Heading into Q3 2019 Earnings Wednesday? – Nasdaq” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.13 billion for 16.61 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 0.24% or 14,161 shares. Private holds 169,166 shares. Quadrant Mngmt Lc has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Saratoga And Investment Mngmt holds 5.39% or 1.56M shares. Logan Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 319,648 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Colrain Capital Ltd Liability has invested 2.2% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Westend Limited Com holds 597,928 shares. Amarillo Comml Bank owns 5,151 shares. Cacti Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Profit Investment Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.43% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gam Hldgs Ag accumulated 234,398 shares. Pennsylvania-based Private Wealth Incorporated has invested 3.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). California-based Wetherby Asset Management has invested 0.73% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Washington Tru accumulated 0.74% or 246,337 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communications Limited Liability owns 4.38 million shares.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 19,715 shares to 112,966 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 23,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,629 shares, and has risen its stake in American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP).

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 6,876 shares to 414,528 shares, valued at $51.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amg Tr Iv Mngs Farpt Mid I by 76,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,484 shares, and cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP).