Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Chesley Taft & Associates Upped Stake; Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Position in Facebook (FB) Lifted by $338,112 as Market Valuation Rose

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 20,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 71,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91M, up from 51,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $49.44. About 7.38M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 163.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 1,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2,836 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $547,000, up from 1,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $546.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $191.53. About 7.29M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/04/2018 – Facebook Data Scandal Has Left Zuckerberg Isolated in Big Tech; 26/03/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Facebook, No One Likes Oversharing; 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Apologizes to Congress; 21/03/2018 – Facebook COO @sherylsandberg has also finally responded to the company’s privacy scandal involving Cambridge Analytica. More details:; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS REVIEWING SEN. GRASSLEY INVITE FOR ZUCKERBERG; 19/03/2018 – Investor Marc Lasry says Facebook should be regulated like a utility after data debacle; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Welch: Welch Grills Facebook CEO on Privacy Protection; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TESTING CONTENT RIGHTS MANAGEMENT TOOL; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says up to 87m users hit by data scandal; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: AUDITORS STOOD DOWN AT REQUEST OF UK COMMISSIONER

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: FB, QQQ, GLD – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Instagram: Driving Facebook Forward – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook describes Libra backing basket, leaving out yuan – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet and Facebook – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 580,236 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas holds 107,490 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Lc holds 0.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1,957 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 1,110 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Gp accumulated 25,113 shares. Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo stated it has 0.58% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Markel holds 141,530 shares. Next Gru stated it has 18,384 shares. Tb Alternative Assets holds 1.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 57,000 shares. Schmidt P J Mgmt reported 5,900 shares stake. Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 10,875 shares. Lee Danner And Bass holds 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 3,997 shares. Yhb Invest Advisors Inc reported 36,352 shares. Ally Financial has 80,000 shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt holds 0.06% or 1,771 shares.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,135 shares to 133,234 shares, valued at $26.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 18,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,140 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 3,631 shares to 156,902 shares, valued at $22.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,278 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corporation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Inc has 1.42% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). C M Bidwell & Associate accumulated 0.52% or 9,500 shares. 126,829 are held by Woodley Farra Manion Mgmt Incorporated. Interocean Limited Company holds 1.57% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 318,577 shares. Tennessee-based Wunderlich Managemnt has invested 1.48% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moors Cabot reported 107,425 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Sadoff Inv Management Limited Co invested 5.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Madison Inv has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Albert D Mason Inc holds 0.21% or 5,204 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 97,000 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Alps Advsrs stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). American National Registered Inv Advisor Incorporated holds 1.03% or 33,588 shares. Cheviot Value Lc accumulated 6,532 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Moreover, Wesbanco Bank has 0.88% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Narwhal Cap Mngmt reported 1.67% stake.