Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Capital Research Global Investors Decreased Position as Stock Declined; Brinker Capital Has Lifted Its Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holding by $648,285; Market Value Rose

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 11.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 1.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 11.60M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $626.12 million, down from 13.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.72. About 18.94M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO)

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 3,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 40,157 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65M, up from 36,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.79. About 1.66 million shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Webster Financial Corp (NYSE:WBS) by 141,509 shares to 4.11 million shares, valued at $208.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.55M shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Curtiss (NYSE:CW).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Management Lc has invested 0.65% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 389,724 shares. Rnc Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 4.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Perritt Capital Management invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 149,683 are held by Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mgmt Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 42,100 shares. Laffer stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mcmillion Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 81,225 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,472 shares. Northstar Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 222,510 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 3.65 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 30,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Seabridge Advisors Limited Co accumulated 2,700 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cacti Asset Management Ltd Com reported 9,000 shares. National Bank owns 152,685 shares.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 3,441 shares to 49,513 shares, valued at $12.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMF) by 15,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,481 shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $71.09 million activity. The insider LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $66.44 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crystal Rock Capital Management invested in 27,398 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Co accumulated 0.09% or 1,633 shares. Btc Mgmt stated it has 19,252 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Barr E S And Company accumulated 122,428 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 881,845 shares. Randolph owns 96,432 shares. West Oak Llc invested in 132 shares. Sarasin And Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.13% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 12,792 shares. Ameriprise Inc stated it has 696,017 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 367 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 1.26M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Federated Investors Pa accumulated 149,005 shares. 801,922 were reported by Parametric Port Limited Liability Co.