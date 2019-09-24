Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Botty Investors Has Lowered Holding; Suntrust Bks (STI) Holder Cadence Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $342,984

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 46.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 5,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 17,405 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, up from 11,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $67.86. About 1.77 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 10/04/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 20/03/2018 – Platform Specialty Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 29/03/2018 – Shake Shack at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise at Management Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES DECREASED $51 MLN SEQUENTIALLY AND $91 MLN YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Interest Income $1.44B; 07/03/2018 – CoreCivic Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14-15; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 9,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 16,325 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $893,000, down from 25,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.42. About 19.65 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $999.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 7,337 shares to 15,141 shares, valued at $844,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 15,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,665 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Andra Ap accumulated 64,100 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Com owns 4,835 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge LP has 7,697 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Us Retail Bank De reported 210,707 shares. Capital Invest Advsrs Llc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Salzhauer Michael accumulated 43,908 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Management reported 0% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd has 0.03% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Illinois-based Calamos Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.04% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co owns 20 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers has invested 0.03% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Bluestein R H stated it has 556,196 shares or 1.86% of all its holdings. 2,442 were reported by Welch Group Ltd Liability Co. Tci Wealth has 654 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.02% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Accredited Invsts, Minnesota-based fund reported 5,589 shares. Two Sigma Lc invested in 39,545 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 34.88M shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Com invested in 1.01% or 2.69 million shares. 20,757 were accumulated by Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated. Beech Hill Advsr Inc accumulated 106,178 shares or 3.05% of the stock. Amg Funds Ltd Co invested 1.92% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel, a Michigan-based fund reported 8,765 shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) holds 0.27% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 17,638 shares. Navellier Associates has 0.47% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 55,840 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 16,721 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Company has invested 0.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jennison Associate Limited invested 0.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). D E Shaw Incorporated owns 603,726 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Wade G W & invested in 53,093 shares or 0.26% of the stock.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

