Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Arrow Financial Has Raised Stake; Sheets Smith Wealth Management Stake in Carmax (KMX) Trimmed by $828,000 as Stock Price Rose

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 27.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 42,555 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 33,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.72. About 18.94 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 39,200 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, down from 51,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $85.39. About 1.32M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54M and $461.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,672 shares to 13,766 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 20,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Samlyn Capital Ltd Co holds 0.15% or 92,227 shares in its portfolio. Decatur Mgmt Inc accumulated 1.77% or 130,983 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.01% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 20,782 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Thornburg Inv Inc holds 0.3% or 450,033 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth accumulated 474 shares. 2.86M were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Zeke Advsrs Lc stated it has 4,086 shares. Sarasin & Partners Llp reported 762,155 shares. Synovus Financial stated it has 108 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Verus Fincl Ptnrs Inc stated it has 1.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Dodge Cox holds 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 23,200 shares. Check Mngmt Inc Ca reported 3.08% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Fuller Thaler Asset Management owns 5,660 shares. Davenport & reported 1.82M shares.

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Undervalued Stocks Growing Their Book Values – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CarMax Inc (KMX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CarMax skids 7% as Wedbush cites weakening metrics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.88 million for 15.93 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $431.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Value E by 44,870 shares to 53,110 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 4,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,280 shares, and cut its stake in Hunt Jb Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Proofpoint: Invest In This People-Centric Cybersecurity Company – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWB, XOM, CSCO, MA – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.