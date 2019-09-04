Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Agf Investments Cut Position by $7.73 Million as Stock Price Declined; Comerica Bank Trimmed Its Bj’s Restaurants (BJRI) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Bj’s Restaurants Inc (BJRI) by 47.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank sold 15,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.00% . The institutional investor held 17,876 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $828,000, down from 33,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Bj’s Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $731.69M market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $35.76. About 74,456 shares traded. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has declined 34.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BJRI News: 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $12.8B VS. $12.5B; 17/05/2018 – CVC-Backed BJ’s Wholesale Club Files for U.S. Public Offering; 13/03/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club offers same-day delivery with Instacart; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS NO CREDIT IMPACT ON BJ’S ANNOUNCED IPO; 13/03/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Celebrates Pi Day with a $3.14 Pizza!; 26/04/2018 – BJ’S RESTAURANTS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 4.2%; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Files for IPO; 20/03/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants Opens in Warwick, Rhode Island; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB – COMPANY ALSO ANNOUNCED THAT NISHAD CHANDE HAS JOINED BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 145,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 415,399 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.43M, down from 561,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $47.07. About 5.33 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 112,865 shares to 269,102 shares, valued at $71.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 11,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Inv Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 2.23% or 222,510 shares. Dodge And Cox accumulated 1.38% or 31.19M shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 1.05% stake. D E Shaw & stated it has 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sabal Tru holds 2.95% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 613,533 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 14,239 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 179,057 shares. Arizona-based Stellar Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 1.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 679 were reported by Essex Inv. 64,819 are owned by Rmb Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bridgeway Mgmt reported 937,774 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Asset One holds 0.72% or 2.46 million shares. Natl Pension holds 4.64 million shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Brookstone Capital Management has 10,067 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17B for 15.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 64.10% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.39 per share. BJRI’s profit will be $2.86M for 63.86 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by BJ's Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -79.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold BJRI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 22.68 million shares or 5.71% less from 24.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can stated it has 29,402 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 542,047 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 25,219 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 614,645 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The accumulated 13,549 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Com reported 0.16% of its portfolio in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Harvest Capital Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 3.33% of its portfolio in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) for 50,000 shares. 55,457 are held by California Pub Employees Retirement System. Neuberger Berman Limited holds 717,915 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Ls Investment Lc reported 3,348 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Liability Company accumulated 54,947 shares. 2,490 were reported by Pnc Fincl Serv Gru. 14,312 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Mtrs Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1,163 shares to 5,868 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays S&P (SDY) by 8,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR).