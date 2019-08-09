Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Adams Asset Advisors Has Lowered Its Position as Valuation Declined; Brookfield Asset Mgt (BAM) Holder Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Lifted Its Position by $10.63 Million

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgt (BAM) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 231,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 10.71M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499.10 million, up from 10.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $50.11. About 1.98 million shares traded or 38.00% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 20/03/2018 – Brookfield-Backed GrafTech Files Preliminary Documents in IPO; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield to Pick Up 25% Stake in European Money Manager; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Panned as Underpriced, Bad for Malls; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO GET CALPERS, TIAA FINANCING TO BUY GGP; 20/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT, OUTLOOK STABLE

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 24,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 113,772 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, down from 138,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 26.09M shares traded or 19.90% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $15.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp. Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TM) by 3,725 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 167,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.24B for 17.72 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.