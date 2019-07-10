Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Adams Asset Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $1.31 Million; Carmax (KMX) Stock Value Rose While Price T Rowe Associates Has Cut Position by $203.52 Million

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 45.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 2.95 million shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.59 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.80 million, down from 6.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $87.58. About 1.33 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 24,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,772 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, down from 138,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $56.34. About 19.56 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.20M were reported by Investors. 467,200 are owned by Meyer Handelman Com. Fosun International Limited holds 0.03% or 8,900 shares. 184,903 were reported by Buckhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Torch Wealth Mgmt Limited holds 0.23% or 6,881 shares in its portfolio. Stillwater Invest Management Ltd Company holds 1.61% or 72,910 shares in its portfolio. Asset Strategies has 40,926 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Ltd Company reported 2.97% stake. Winfield Inc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stifel Corporation owns 1.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6.94 million shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) stated it has 0.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Front Barnett Assoc Limited Company accumulated 47,276 shares. 210,356 are owned by Redwood Llc. Fincl Consulate Incorporated owns 6,486 shares. The Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.32% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: QCOM, BIDU, TM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Apple Loses Ive and the Nasdaqâ€™s Q3 Outlook – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Dell, Lenovo, Cisco and Hewlett Packard – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/26/2019: PHUN, MU, IQ, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco: Perfecting The Razor Blade Model – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.78 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CarMax Analyst Raises Price Target After Strong Q1, But Says Comp Growth Could Slow – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “2 Stocks That Could Make Big Earnings Moves Tomorrow – Schaeffers Research” published on March 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Future of Work – The Motley Fool” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.69 million shares to 18.79 million shares, valued at $776.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 332,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Team Inc (NYSE:TISI).

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.62 million for 16.34 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial owns 735 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amp Cap Investors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 49,163 shares. 250 were reported by And Mngmt Co. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited owns 11,143 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 3,256 shares. Guardian Tru Com stated it has 610 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 6,474 shares. Capstone Fincl Advsr has 5,700 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0% or 80 shares in its portfolio. Cordasco Financial Ntwk owns 121 shares. Westpac has 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 11,589 shares. 6,252 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Bamco New York owns 71,733 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 382,600 were accumulated by Polar Asset Management Ptnrs Inc.