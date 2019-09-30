Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Abner Herrman & Brock Has Boosted Its Holding by $611,874; First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Lifted Its Carlisle Cos (CSL) Stake by $916,720

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 142.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 6,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The hedge fund held 11,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56M, up from 4,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $143.01. About 244,272 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL); 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 11,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 321,795 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.61 million, up from 310,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold CSL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 48.23 million shares or 1.37% more from 47.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 23,131 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Savings Bank invested in 0.07% or 9,223 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.02% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) or 471,525 shares. Elk Creek Ltd Liability Com accumulated 37,339 shares. Boston Prns stated it has 42,085 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 29,622 are owned by Natixis Limited Partnership. Stifel Financial Corp accumulated 10,620 shares. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership holds 0.12% or 6,874 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated invested in 0% or 84,032 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 28,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Hahn Cap Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 58,449 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.03% or 5.20M shares. Panagora Asset stated it has 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Colonial Tru Advsrs invested in 11,400 shares.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $916.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 52,194 shares to 38,289 shares, valued at $943,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 6,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 326,321 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Carlisle (CSL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Carlisle Companies to Acquire MicroConnex – Business Wire” published on April 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Carlisle Companies to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results on April 23, 2019 – Business Wire” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Dividend Just Keeps Rising For Carlisle Companies And I’m Continuing To Hold – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “If Cisco breaks this level, it’ll be on a fast track to the December lows, analyst warns – CNBC” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cisco Stock Isnâ€™t a Growth Stock Anymore â€” And Thatâ€™s OK – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. IBM – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Could Win Big From This Emerging Market – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Capital Fincl Bank Tx stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Palladium Ptnrs Limited owns 1.7% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 448,297 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors Inc holds 0.73% or 3.46M shares. Creative Planning holds 0.13% or 688,501 shares in its portfolio. 120,044 are owned by Culbertson A N Inc. Davidson Inv Advsrs has invested 3.9% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.62% or 309,129 shares in its portfolio. 69,566 are owned by Lvw Advsrs Lc. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.7% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 825,541 shares. Homrich Berg holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 79,655 shares. Chilton Cap Mgmt Ltd has 244,550 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. 19.91 million are held by Charles Schwab Investment. Moreover, River Road Asset Management Ltd Liability has 1.19% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stephens Ar invested in 0.39% or 312,705 shares. Advisory Rech Inc invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).