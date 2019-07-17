Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Value Rose While Keystone Financial Planning Has Lowered Position; As Tjx Companies /The (TJX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder General American Investors Company Lowered Holding

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 62.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 122,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,551 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, down from 197,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $57.62. About 11.50M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc./The (TJX) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 241,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.14 million, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc./The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $56.22. About 3.34M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $751.85M for 22.67 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Kohl’s Is Ending Its Weird Off-Price Outlet Experiment – Motley Fool” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Stocks to Buy for $20 or Less – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wedbush Favors Off-Price Retail, Says Nordstrom’s Search Interest ‘Took A Nose Dive’ – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Capital Ri has invested 0.2% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 0.64% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 22,725 shares. Rothschild Inv Il has 0.64% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 102,986 shares. 3,897 are owned by Round Table Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company. First Advsr LP has invested 0.17% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company Llc holds 3.99 million shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 900,894 shares. Agf Investments has invested 0.45% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 31,545 shares. Castleark Management Lc invested in 13,680 shares. Sasco Cap Ct invested 1.88% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Forbes J M And Com Llp invested in 0.15% or 13,060 shares. 308,145 are owned by Qci Asset Mngmt Ny. Montag A & Associate Incorporated holds 191,314 shares.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92M and $202.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaxosmithkline (NYSE:GSK) by 23,048 shares to 155,988 shares, valued at $6.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 3,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Butensky And Cohen Financial Security owns 46,912 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Oarsman Capital Inc invested 1.28% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Silvercrest Asset Group Inc Ltd Liability has 3.75M shares for 1.99% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 105,607 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.05% stake. Lincluden Ltd accumulated 0.78% or 151,302 shares. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 68,888 shares. Cibc World Mkts reported 1.16 million shares. Dt Ltd Liability Co reported 80,785 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 54,377 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Community & Inv stated it has 2.69% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bellecapital Ltd stated it has 97,613 shares. Int Group Inc Inc holds 10.84M shares or 2.23% of its portfolio. Anchor Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 46,233 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.21 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.