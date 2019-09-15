Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Value Declined While Westend Advisors Has Trimmed by $4.14 Billion Its Holding; Omega Advisors Has Increased Navient (NAVI) Position

Omega Advisors increased its stake in Navient Corp (NAVI) by 229.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omega Advisors bought 1.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 1.61 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.02 million, up from 489,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omega Advisors who had been investing in Navient Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.29. About 1.55M shares traded. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has risen 5.60% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 04/04/2018 – Canyon Capital Advisors LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Navient; 26/03/2018 – Navient Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 8 Days; 16/04/2018 – Navient Corp expected to post earnings of 42 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s reviews for downgrade three classes of notes from two SLM student loan ABS securitizations; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Navient Student Loan Trust 2018-2 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 20/04/2018 – DJ Navient Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAVI); 29/03/2018 – Navient Foundation supports YMCA of Delaware’s Black Achievers Program annual college tour; 04/04/2018 – NAVIENT TO ENGAGE W/ CANYON TO DISCUSS POTENTIAL BOARD NOMINEES; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Navient Student Loan Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 16/05/2018 – Navient: Proposal Reflects ‘Fundamental Misunderstanding of the Real Drivers of Student Loan Concerns’

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 75,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 597,928 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.72B, down from 673,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country

Omega Advisors, which manages about $12.65B and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loral Space & Communications (NASDAQ:LORL) by 428,025 shares to 287,243 shares, valued at $9.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dupont De Nemours Inc by 729,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 366,400 shares, and cut its stake in Ellington Financial Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold NAVI shares while 100 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 213.73 million shares or 1.91% less from 217.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Prelude Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) for 14,510 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd stated it has 42,522 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd accumulated 58,041 shares. The Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Llc has invested 0.55% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.57 million shares. Advisory invested 0% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Signaturefd Ltd Company invested in 673 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) for 76,289 shares. Parkside Bankshares And Trust reported 5,432 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0% invested in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) for 238 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Ajo LP has invested 0.4% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). California State Teachers Retirement reported 368,440 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 472,340 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fir Tree Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 770,806 shares. Lmr Llp stated it has 51,659 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1149.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ipath Bbg Commodity Etn (DJP) by 90 shares to 1,917 shares, valued at $42.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci All Country Asia Ex Japan Etf (AAXJ) by 31,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corp. Bd. Etf (SCPB).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.