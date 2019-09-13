Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Value Declined While New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Lowered Holding; Flir System (FLIR) Holder Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Trimmed Its Position by $8.04 Million as Valuation Declined

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 22,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 352,224 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.28 million, down from 374,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.93. About 16.55 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Flir System Inc. (FLIR) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 148,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The hedge fund held 1.49M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.41 million, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Flir System Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.45. About 416,200 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.76 BLN TO $1.79 BLN; 25/04/2018 – OES: U.S. Department of State Concludes $30 Million Settlement of Alleged Export Violations by FLIR Systems, Inc; 22/05/2018 – FLIR Launches Radar and Thermal Products for Border Patrol and the Dismounted Warfighter; 07/03/2018 Flir Trading Activity Rises to Almost Five Times 20 Day Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR); 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Extends CEO Jim Cannon’s Employment Agreement Through April 2022; 26/03/2018 – Flir Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.11 TO $2.16, EST. $2.10; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q REV. $439.6M, EST. $397.8M

Investors sentiment is 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 129 reduced holdings. only 51 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 115.23 million shares or 0.67% more from 114.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard has invested 0.03% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). 766,732 were reported by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Corp. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 0.03% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Ameriprise accumulated 263,381 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Co owns 0.21% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 13,395 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,700 shares. Sei Investments Comm invested in 240,605 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Natixis LP has invested 0.01% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). American Century Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Utd Services Automobile Association reported 0.01% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Tower Research Lc (Trc) stated it has 1,316 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 238,000 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Utah Retirement owns 25,526 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $80.01M for 22.22 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 21,393 shares to 774,819 shares, valued at $42.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 69,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Coeur Mng Inc (NYSE:CDE).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 30,952 shares to 59,700 shares, valued at $669,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) by 12,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Wr Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Mngmt Professionals accumulated 3,249 shares. The New Jersey-based Dumont & Blake Inv Advsr Limited Company has invested 1.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Arrowmark Colorado Limited Com reported 10,000 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 9,738 shares. Rothschild Inv Corp Il, Illinois-based fund reported 228,900 shares. 3.73 million are held by Panagora Asset Inc. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Company accumulated 98,785 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards And invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Transamerica Finance Advisors owns 0.23% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 19,350 shares. Moreover, Everett Harris Ca has 0.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Paragon Cap Management Limited reported 14,373 shares. Foundry Prns Limited Liability Company holds 1.22% or 566,645 shares. Macroview Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,586 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 561,170 shares. Altrinsic Ltd Co reported 28,040 shares.