Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Value Declined While Keystone Financial Planning Decreased Its Holding; Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Shareholder Saba Capital Management LP Lifted Its Stake by $10.13 Million as Stock Value Were Volatile

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 666.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.12M, up from 151,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.50M market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.49. About 28,550 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 62.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 122,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 74,551 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, down from 197,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 21.18M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “VONG, MA, UNH, CSCO: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Selling Your Shares of Cisco Systems – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Cisco Stock for the Bargain, Stick With it for the Stability – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tech Stocks’ Earnings to Watch Out For: CSCO, NTAP, HPQ – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: KEYS, OPRA, WUBA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta Inv Advisors invested in 0.09% or 14,618 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Lc stated it has 4.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Com Dc holds 0.06% or 13,558 shares. Pettee has invested 0.35% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 426,458 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.57% stake. Matrix Asset Advsr Incorporated accumulated 379,267 shares or 3.5% of the stock. Palladium Ltd Co has invested 1.73% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Company holds 10,963 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Ssi Invest Mngmt holds 0.05% or 11,984 shares in its portfolio. Weybosset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Carret Asset Management Ltd Co has 2.09% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Schwartz Invest Counsel holds 466,000 shares. Brandes Partners Limited Partnership reported 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Oak Assocs Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.57M shares.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92 million and $202.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) by 34,555 shares to 102,673 shares, valued at $5.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 1,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Vang High Div Yld (VYM).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.04B for 16.41 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93B and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Donnelley R R & Sons Co by 589,643 shares to 224,568 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Investments Limited Liability holds 0% or 561 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 96,929 shares. Baillie Gifford And owns 550,936 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 395,202 shares. Mariner Invest Gru Ltd Liability Co accumulated 22,189 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 753,739 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 8,900 shares. 149,560 were accumulated by Rmb Mgmt Ltd Llc. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 180,101 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh has 0% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 33,935 shares. Capital Invest Ltd Llc invested in 465,089 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Saba Capital Management LP invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). City Of London Ltd has invested 0.03% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.02% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD).