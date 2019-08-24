Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Value Declined While Adams Asset Advisors Lowered Holding by $1.31 Million; Pier Capital Has Boosted Stake in Boyd Gaming (BYD) by $351,378 as Market Valuation Declined

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 24,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 113,772 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, down from 138,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88 million shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 7.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 13,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The institutional investor held 189,642 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, up from 176,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $22.7. About 695,766 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD); 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT FOR $100M; 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting; 14/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Adj EPS 39c

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market News: Cisco Looks Weak; Canopy Growth Gets Smoked – Motley Fool” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weekly Market Preview/ Five Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BABA, CSCO, NVDA, TCEHY, TLRY) – Nasdaq” published on August 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Walmart, GE, Cisco, Tapestry – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco -8.2% as analysts process macro headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Service Gru Llc holds 4.37% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 237,688 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,538 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.53% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4.44 million shares. Spinnaker Tru, Maine-based fund reported 156,408 shares. Smith Salley And Associates reported 347,881 shares stake. The Wisconsin-based Annex Advisory Limited Liability Co has invested 0.35% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.63% or 232,400 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Amf Pensionsforsakring invested in 3.48M shares or 1.87% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.6% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Glenmede Tru Com Na reported 4.71M shares. 1St Source Bank holds 0.62% or 135,676 shares. Trustmark Comml Bank Department accumulated 168,268 shares or 0.92% of the stock. West Chester Advisors Incorporated owns 6,644 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings stated it has 15,000 shares.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings I by 49,618 shares to 96,877 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smartsheet Inc by 119,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,265 shares, and cut its stake in Everbridge Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dsam Prtnrs (London) Limited accumulated 7,410 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 50,150 shares. Teton Inc holds 71,800 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 317,254 shares. 990,421 are held by Goldman Sachs Gp Inc. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 16,400 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 57,900 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 20,943 shares. Regions holds 0.01% or 16,327 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 17,000 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd stated it has 95,447 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability has 20,825 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd reported 32,178 shares.

More notable recent Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Casino Stocks – Motley Fool” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boyd Gaming Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.