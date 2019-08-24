Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Price Declined While Wedbush Securities Increased Its Stake; Cypress Asset Management Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $862,773; Share Price Declined

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 6,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 46,009 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43M, down from 52,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21M shares traded or 99.27% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 9.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 7,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 88,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80M, up from 81,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 9,023 shares to 4,698 shares, valued at $271,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Company Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 8,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,091 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Investment has 283,534 shares. Planning Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 47,203 shares. Princeton Strategies Gru Ltd Com stated it has 156,781 shares or 2.26% of all its holdings. Jag Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 53,061 shares. Miller Investment Mgmt Lp reported 22,500 shares stake. Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 84,746 shares. Westpac Banking invested in 0% or 585,627 shares. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability Corp has 39,223 shares. Troy Asset Mngmt Limited owns 149,000 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Brown Capital Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Greenleaf Trust holds 71,837 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.7% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Regal Invest Advisors Lc invested in 16,169 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Garland Cap reported 127,811 shares stake. Prudential reported 1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Ciscoâ€™s stock had its worst single-day drop in almost six years – MarketWatch” on August 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in the Offing for Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Fast Growing Stocks Beating the S&P 500 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PRSP,NTAP,PVTL,CSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 15.97 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 20,585 shares to 51,410 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Novare Capital Mngmt has invested 2.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Lc has invested 0.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Endurance Wealth Mngmt has 34,196 shares. Stonebridge Capital Mngmt Inc reported 72,195 shares. Stonehearth Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Private Grp stated it has 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). M&R Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 1.89% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 59,195 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 1.18% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Blue Edge Capital Limited Liability Co, Virginia-based fund reported 10,998 shares. Moreover, Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp has 0.37% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Acropolis Investment Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 18,987 shares. Petrus Trust Com Lta invested in 135,946 shares. 61,714 were accumulated by Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Estabrook Capital holds 0% or 121,163 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 59,539 shares.