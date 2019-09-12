Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Price Declined While Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Lowered Its Stake; Roper Industries (ROP) Shareholder Swedbank Has Cut Its Stake

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 110,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.05 million, down from 118,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $49.94. About 3.92M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN

Swedbank decreased its stake in Roper Industries (ROP) by 14.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 63,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 367,813 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.72M, down from 431,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Roper Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $356.64. About 102,445 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 89,231 were accumulated by Citigroup. Laurion Cap Mgmt LP holds 0.02% or 4,694 shares in its portfolio. Qs Lc has invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 38,665 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 5 are held by Fincl Architects. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Fund has 0.16% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 2,166 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd has 0.3% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Motco invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Com accumulated 2,203 shares. Magnetar Ltd Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 4,237 shares. Citizens & Northern holds 0.24% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 63,304 shares. Legacy Private Trust owns 10,065 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 0.06% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 19,386 shares. Echo Street Capital Ltd Company holds 0.29% or 44,178 shares.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Roper Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ROP) 10% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Today’s Pickup: Canadian Startup To Offer Its Load Board For Free – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Note On Roper Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:ROP) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Strong-Buy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.63M for 28.04 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Swedbank, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro D (NASDAQ:AMD) by 307,795 shares to 751,376 shares, valued at $22.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Material (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 98,088 shares in the quarter, for a total of 479,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.87 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Co owns 60,009 shares. Stearns Fincl Gp holds 0.5% or 50,081 shares. Wespac Ltd Llc accumulated 7,600 shares. 62,527 were reported by Df Dent &. Rench Wealth Management owns 3.59% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 102,353 shares. 13,762 were reported by Stadion Money Limited Co. Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 559,081 shares. Nomura Hldgs holds 0.02% or 86,831 shares in its portfolio. 21,107 were accumulated by Davy Asset. Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 2.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Beacon Finance Grp reported 143,622 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Bancorporation And Trust Of Newtown has invested 0.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Woodstock, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 197,024 shares. Boston Research & Mgmt has 135,599 shares.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $558.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 18,000 shares to 79,000 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vereit Inc by 240,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 633,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Senior Housing Prop Trust (NYSE:SNH).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.