Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Price Declined While Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $1.74 Million; Ejf Capital Has Lifted Orrstown Finl Svcs (ORRF) Stake by $1.15 Million as Stock Value Rose

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 41.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 32,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 44,836 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.45M, down from 77,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.29. About 8.40 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Orrstown Finl Svcs Inc (ORRF) by 29.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 54,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.40% . The hedge fund held 237,387 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22M, up from 182,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Orrstown Finl Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 22,281 shares traded or 4.71% up from the average. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) has declined 12.54% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ORRF News: 18/04/2018 – Orrstown Financial 1Q Net $3.63M; 18/04/2018 – Orrstown Financial Raises Dividend to 13c Vs. 12c; 26/03/2018 Orrstown Short-Interest Ratio Rises 150% to 22 Days; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Orrstown; 21/04/2018 – DJ Orrstown Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORRF); 18/04/2018 – Orrstown Financial 1Q EPS 44c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sunbelt reported 52,847 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Addison has invested 1.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Advisors Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.18% or 363,526 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Advisers owns 2.17 million shares. City Tru Commerce Fl holds 0.38% or 16,906 shares in its portfolio. Alexandria Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.41% or 52,788 shares in its portfolio. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management has 291,975 shares. 43,122 are owned by Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Communication Ltd holds 12,202 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Old Point Trust N A has invested 4% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sandy Spring Bancshares holds 205,974 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 522,800 shares. Stillwater Investment Mngmt Ltd Com has 69,226 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. 170,069 were reported by Telos Mngmt Incorporated. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 16.65 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

