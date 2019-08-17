Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Price Declined While General American Investors Company Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.12 Million; Cardinal Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Exxon (XOM) as Share Price Declined

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 600,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.39 million, down from 640,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00M shares traded or 15.49% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 11,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 79,309 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41M, up from 67,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 12.65 million shares traded or 17.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OF RESOURCES IN PERMIAN; 13/04/2018 – TOP MASSACHUSETTS COURT REJECTS EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N BID TO BLOCK STATE CLIMATE CHANGE PROBE: COURT RULING; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Nigeria minister says majors in shale, OPEC should keep crude price stable; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS SELLING LOWER-VALUE ASSETS `REMAINS A PRIORITY’; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Petroleum CEO says pushing ahead with expansion despite Gulf embargo; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sonata holds 0.24% or 3,907 shares. Ims Mngmt holds 5,185 shares. 9,798 were accumulated by Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Limited Liability Company. 13,772 are owned by Burt Wealth Advsrs. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 1.72% or 16,000 shares. Barr E S And reported 114,896 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Cooke & Bieler Lp accumulated 1.32M shares or 1.93% of the stock. Eaton Vance Management holds 8.01 million shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested 0.95% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Stifel holds 0.72% or 3.16 million shares in its portfolio. Dumont And Blake Inv Advisors Ltd Com reported 45,779 shares. Denali Ltd Liability Com accumulated 55,856 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa stated it has 22,327 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 1.46M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Partnervest Advisory accumulated 0.64% or 19,157 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.