Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Price Declined While Founders Capital Management Has Trimmed by $880,436 Its Position; Southport Management Cut Air Lease (AL) Holding by $343.49 Million

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78 million, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $38.49. About 735,937 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.00; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 16,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 57,569 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, down from 74,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00 million shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 3,296 shares. Paloma Prns Management Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 16,031 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Boston Prns accumulated 0.29% or 6.45M shares. Ejf Limited Com holds 30,534 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 107,454 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel Incorporated reported 7,100 shares. Stevens Capital Management LP holds 31,474 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc reported 245,797 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Gargoyle Investment Advisor Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Ohio-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.07% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Agf Invests reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). California Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Amp Capital Invsts holds 0.01% or 31,441 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $272.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Incorporated (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5,580 shares to 14,979 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru reported 46,908 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Chesley Taft & Associate Limited Liability holds 0.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 51,030 shares. Calamos Wealth Lc stated it has 161,487 shares. Axa holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4.58 million shares. 9.61M are held by Clearbridge Investments Ltd Co. Geode Mgmt Limited Company holds 61.84 million shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Synovus Fincl reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Telos Cap Mgmt accumulated 2.86% or 169,740 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A accumulated 194,261 shares or 1.5% of the stock. Retail Bank Of The West owns 106,933 shares. Moreover, Leuthold Gru Lc has 0.12% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Massachusetts-based Research Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Atwood & Palmer holds 5.11% or 668,261 shares. Finemark Bankshares holds 1.39% or 442,183 shares in its portfolio. Greylin Mangement invested 0.59% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).