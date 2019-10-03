Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Price Declined While Adams Asset Advisors Decreased Its Holding; Baupost Group Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Has Decreased by $125.01 Million

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 81.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 2.36M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 549,423 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.47M, down from 2.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $41.34. About 608,058 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 12/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Questions Sinclair Broadcasting Dictating Content To Local News Stations; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox to buy seven local TV stations from Sinclair; 21/03/2018 – Sinclair Promotes Lee Schlazer to Vice President, Distribution; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox in New Network Affiliation Agreements With Sinclair; 20/04/2018 – FCC Gets Skeptical Reception in Case Related to Sinclair’s Deal; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Questions FCC On Sinclair Dictating Content To Local News Stations While It Weighs Proposed Mega-Merge; 21/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group Earns 222 Emmy® Nominations in Local Markets across the U.S; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Establishes A Direct North American Commercial Presence To Market And Distribute Silhouette lnstaLift® In The United States; 07/03/2018 – Brian Stelter: Scoop: Sinclair has a new promo campaign. Local anchors are required to read this script. It sounds a lot like; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox to Acquire Seven Stations from Sinclair Broadcast Group

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 13,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 100,749 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51M, down from 113,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 32.06 million shares traded or 69.47% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $21.76 million activity.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39 million for 31.32 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold SBGI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.67 million shares or 1.85% less from 55.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Ltd, New York-based fund reported 20,548 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Stonebridge Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 200 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 139,723 shares. American Gp Inc Inc holds 1,439 shares. Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Pnc Fincl Grp Inc holds 0% or 7,306 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation owns 12,831 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Preferred Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Gam Ag holds 0.07% or 32,282 shares in its portfolio. Waratah Advsr Limited holds 12,059 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Loomis Sayles And Lp reported 66,775 shares. Penbrook Mngmt Ltd Co has 14,300 shares. Weber Alan W invested 3.68% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88B and $11.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9.00 million shares to 13.00 million shares, valued at $589.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 397,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Sinclair Broadcast Stock Soared Monday – Motley Fool” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Sinclair Broadcast Group’s (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shareholders Feel About The 95% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sinclair, AT&T negotiating under carriage extension – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sinclair’s Stirr reaches 1M app downloads – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 15.73 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “If Cisco breaks this level, it’ll be on a fast track to the December lows, analyst warns – CNBC” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Could Easily Take On More Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. IBM – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Is Unjustly Oversold – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72M and $647.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) by 10,068 shares to 29,245 shares, valued at $899,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.