Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position Held by Bank Of Hawaii; As Intel (INTC) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Hoertkorn Richard Charles Decreased by $387,750 Its Position

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 12,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 95,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25 million, up from 83,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 11.20M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold 8,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 76,750 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67M, down from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $51.53. About 14.06M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – Intel For Broadcom? Street Blanches at Potential $170B Deal — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Data Center Business Keeps Powering Results Higher; 22/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Emphasizes Severity of Threats to Election Security; 22/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Is in Place (Correct); 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase lloT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 14/03/2018 – V5 Systems to Showcase Market-Ready IoT Technology at Intel Partner Connect 2018; 25/05/2018 – U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Investigating Age-Discrimination Claims Against Intel; 12/03/2018 – House Intel Republicans find ‘no evidence’ of Trump-Russia collusion; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.35 million shares. Penbrook Mgmt Llc invested in 26,700 shares or 1.57% of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Com owns 253,841 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx holds 12,270 shares. Missouri-based Parkside Bancorp Tru has invested 0.36% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Netherlands-based Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv has invested 0.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bridgeway Capital invested in 0.67% or 958,208 shares. Dakota Wealth holds 0.43% or 41,031 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Llc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 17,434 shares. 134,414 were reported by Linscomb And Williams. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us holds 0.91% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 1.55M shares. C M Bidwell & Assoc stated it has 9,500 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 185,057 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Sun Life Inc has 11,785 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.43% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci (IEMG) by 24,981 shares to 220,864 shares, valued at $11.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,060 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Stock Is a Top Pick, Says JPMorgan – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018, also Cnbc.com with their article: “If Cisco breaks this level, it’ll be on a fast track to the December lows, analyst warns – CNBC” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Cisco Systems a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What We Should Do With Our Cisco Shares – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Limited has 12,234 shares. Australia-based Westpac Corporation has invested 0% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.68% or 110,000 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc reported 218,992 shares stake. Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 89,810 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt reported 19,014 shares stake. Cypress Management Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) accumulated 0.02% or 262 shares. Credit Limited Liability Company invested in 55,100 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited owns 498,682 shares. Captrust Finance Advsrs has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus has 0.26% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 558,207 shares. Terril Brothers invested in 22,500 shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Limited Liability owns 26,875 shares. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 293.07 million shares. Investment House Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.52% or 302,426 shares in its portfolio.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37M and $150.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 973 shares to 23,877 shares, valued at $8.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Can’t Catch a Break on China – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “AMD Stock May Soon Become a Buy With Its Market Share Gains – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Karen Walker Joins Intel as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer – Business Wire” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Workday CEO resigns from Intel board – Portland Business Journal” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.39 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.