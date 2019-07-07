Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position Has Raised by Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors; Qad (QADA) Shareholder Tikvah Management Has Increased Holding by $2.00 Million as Market Value Rose

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 46,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.22 million, up from 980,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $795.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $42.34. About 25,655 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has risen 2.79% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA); 21/03/2018 QAD INC QADA.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $328 MLN TO $332 MLN; 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 09/05/2018 – QAD Announces Customer Award Winners at QAD Explore 2018; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 28c; 12/04/2018 – QAD INC – PRECISION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCED IT HAS JOINED BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORT ALLIANCE; 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.28; 12/04/2018 – QAD Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup at QAD Explore 2018 Customer Conference

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 13,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,512 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 48,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 13.70M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace

Tikvah Management Llc, which manages about $301.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 69,070 shares to 104,047 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Trust owns 10,627 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Cohen Management, a California-based fund reported 227,997 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.67% or 43.69 million shares. Ckw Finance Gru invested in 0.02% or 2,200 shares. Southeast Asset Incorporated has 0.13% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt has 5.3% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Scotia Cap stated it has 0.56% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sand Hill Limited invested in 0.07% or 12,433 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated has invested 1.39% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Amp Cap Invsts Limited reported 0.68% stake. 10,651 were reported by Altfest L J Comm. Mai Capital owns 363,625 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. First In holds 0.37% or 9,175 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Holdings Com Ltd reported 1.63% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Loudon Investment Mngmt Lc owns 120,270 shares.