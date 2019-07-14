Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position Has Increased by Arrow Financial Corp; Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Shares Declined While Oakmont Partners Lowered by $862,932 Its Stake

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 27.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,555 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 33,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 61.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 10,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,535 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 16,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $86.05. About 2.72 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $431.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 10,020 shares to 20,065 shares, valued at $660,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,784 shares, and cut its stake in Hunt Jb Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $502.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14,368 shares to 18,915 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $2.77 earnings per share, down 17.07% or $0.57 from last year’s $3.34 per share. LYB’s profit will be $1.03B for 7.77 P/E if the $2.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.77% EPS growth.