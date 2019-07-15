Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Rose While Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Raised by $732,195 Its Position; Ansys (ANSS) Stake Maintained by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 13,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,512 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 48,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $57.99. About 4.79M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 9,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,267 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37M, up from 41,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $210.61. About 250,248 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.02% or 706 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc owns 17,381 shares. Washington Tru National Bank reported 210 shares. Cipher Lp has invested 0.49% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.18% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 475,523 shares. Fiera Cap invested in 3,444 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 97,149 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Gulf Intll National Bank (Uk) Limited owns 18,916 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% or 1,416 shares. Gofen Glossberg Lc Il invested in 0.01% or 1,970 shares. Mackenzie Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Washington Tru holds 1,903 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mngmt stated it has 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc accumulated 9,421 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Park Avenue Ltd Liability reported 1,196 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $3.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 14,822 shares to 163,899 shares, valued at $7.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 49,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 546,605 shares, and cut its stake in Technipfmc Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt Inc invested in 0.72% or 26,390 shares. 17,729 are held by Liberty Capital Mngmt Inc. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.58% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jaffetilchin Inv Prns Limited Company invested in 20,201 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Moreover, Vestor Capital Lc has 0.68% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Massachusetts-based Boston Rech Management has invested 3.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Brown Advisory Secs Limited has invested 1.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sather Financial Group Inc reported 4,146 shares stake. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.34% or 67,420 shares in its portfolio. Asset Grp Inc reported 13,143 shares. First Republic Inv holds 3.48M shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Hodges Mngmt invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kentucky-based Cullinan Associate Incorporated has invested 1.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 19.31 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited holds 0.25% or 46,558 shares.